NQ1E-mini-Futures - D1 - TRIANGLE ! E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! Ironman8848 Looking at the daily picture, after having broke down the clouds, the Nasdaq 100 fut is triggering, a triangle formation in progress in a new broad bear trend ! Indeed, recent and current price action should be seen as a natural pullback towards the former support area which became now the new resistance to break in order to neutralise, temporary, the ongoing downside price action triggered a couple days ago by a successive of long black candles ! So what are the implications of a triangle breakout : a +/- move of 545 points, targeting respectively : ON THE UPSIDE : 15'315 (roughly the top of the clouds resistance area ) ON THE DOWNSIDE : 13'896 (former weekly double top pattern seen in last February-April Interesting to note the 38.