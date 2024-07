FTSE 100 futures reverse hard to stage bullish breakout FTSE 100 - STND INDEX FUTURES ICEEUR_DLY:Z1! FOREXcom From dire to delightful in the space of two sessions – that’s was the rollercoaster ride UK FTSE 100 bulls had to endure late last week with futures taking out stops layered below 8152 before reversing hard on Friday, taking out the 50-day moving average and downtrend resistance dating back to the record highs set in May.