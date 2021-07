nasdaq in coming days still have sell E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 in last down leg ,if you draw fibo ,you can see buyer target level in US 10 year yield ,we have buy signal too (mean sell on nasdaq ) advice=we calculate nasdaq must see 14280 (gap+trend line) until high break , looking for sell with SL on high +buystop on high (sl=50 trailstop=80) arrow=powerful place for limit order .