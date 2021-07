Investigative Issues: An Interview With Donald Trump, Unbowed Authored by Ben Weingarten via RealClearInvestigations (emphasis ours), In a wide-ranging interview from the corner office atop his eponymous New York City tower last week, an unfiltered Donald Trump showed he has lost none of his edge as he attacked President Biden’s ethics, demanded reparations from China for COVID-19, and advanced his claim that the 2020 election was stolen.