Golds previous bubble Has some unvisited price from 09 GOLD FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) COMEX:GC1! HenryLaquica With the most recent European Ban on Gold I believe the archeological rock is over priced and I expect a rough market the following year for Gold in general! Lot's of people will buy the DIP and the price will continue to DIP providing liquidity for sellers.