On Tuesday, the day federal income tax returns are due, progressive Reps. Greg Casar (D-TX), Steve Cohen (D-TN), Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and Katie Porter (D-CA), along with cardboard cutouts of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg, will speak at a Patriotic Millionaires news conference on how the current U.