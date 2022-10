SP500 “pullback” May “stalled” @ around 3980. 6/Oct/22 E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! SteveTan SPX500 or emini current “pullback” might be “stalled” at around 3980 which is 1) Next daily supply zone (Red rectangle ) 2) Downtrend line ( yellow).