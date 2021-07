Nifty 50 Future quick Analysis S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:NIFTY1! TradeEasyWithYogesh Long-term Bias (Weekly): Definitely Bullish Medium-term Bias (Daily): Bullish Short-term Bias (195 Min): Bullish I am bullish as Nifty 50 (India) came out of time correction in 195 min chart and there has been an shorter period time correction is happening and I am believing that it has come out of time correction zone and ready for next upward rally.