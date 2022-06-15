Giant Hedge Fund Goes "Soros" On Bank Of Japan: Bets Billions That Japan, And MMT, Will Break Less than a week ago, we wrote that "As Yen Crash Accelerates, It Puts Catastrophic End Of MMT Experiment In The Spotlight" a less than cheerful assessment about the endgame in Japan echoed on Monday morning by Bloomberg, which wrote that "Japan Starting to Crack as Yen Tumbles With Stocks and Bonds" in which it wrote that despite the yen crashing to a 24-year low (for the same reasons we have repeated again and again, namely you can't keep your 10Y yield at 0.