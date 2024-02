MNQ 15 MINUTE CHART MICRO E-MINI NASDAQ-100 INDEX FUTURES CME_MINI:MNQ1! ICHIMOKUREPORT This is a view of the 15 Minute Chart showing the Ichimoku ' Death Cross ' which indicates the beginning of lower prices; Also, to confirm this we see price moving into the Kumo and we see the beginnings of a Red Kumo which confirms lower prices.