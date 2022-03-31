How Mark Zuckerberg Uses Surfing In Hawaii To Manage His Psychology In A World Of Bad News

Getty Image / Drew Angerer Meta CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg sits down with entrepreneur and author Tim Ferriss to discuss everything under the sun including the Metaverse, news, psychology, and surfing Zuckerberg goes into detail about the challenges of working on something like the Metaverse, how he’s affected by a world filled with bad news, and how he uses surfing to manage his psychology Read more Mark Zuckerberg stories here Regardless of your opinion of him, Mark Zuckerberg is one of the most fascinating people on the planet.