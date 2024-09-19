New U.S-Greece LNG Deal Will Boost Europe’s Energy Security

Venture Global, a U.S. producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) sourced from North American basins, has secured ~1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG regasification capacity at Greece’s new Alexandroupolis LNG receiving terminal for five years, starting in 2025, Reuters reports, noting that the new South-North Vertical Corridor will shore up Europe’s energy security by allowing alternative supplies of natural gas to be imported into the region.