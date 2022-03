$SPY $ES_F $SPX Analysis, Key Levels and targets… E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! LadyAmalthea12 $ES_F $SPY $SPX Analysis, Key Levels and targets… So as of right now ES is NOT holding above the mid-length EMA… In my personal opinion, I think we have a lot lower to go.