So you have cravings for Sugar and Sweets and you consider Life without it pretty bland — don’t we all? Well, relax, this is not about coercing you into giving up on those lovely chocolates and tempting pastries, but rather to make you aware of how the choice of sweetener in the product affects your health and the health of your children — and to reveal the links to the unexplained horizontal growth you may be experiencing — even though you eat so little.