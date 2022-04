Clinton Campaign, DNC Are Paying FEC Fines In Effort To Bury Story: Kash Patel Authored by Masooma Haq and Jan Jekielek via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), The lead investigator for the House Intelligence Committee’s 2018 probe into the FBI’s investigation of alleged Trump–Russia collusion, Kash Patel, said the fact that the Hillary Clinton campaign is paying a penalty to Federal Election Commission (FEC) is an admittance of guilt.