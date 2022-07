How I hope to turn $10K into $1,000K by year end?! MICRO E-MINI S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:MES1! adventurous51 This video is about describing the principals of a strategy I am currently running which shows amazing stats! Disclaimer: This is not a financial advice and remember, past performance are not a guarantee of future performances.