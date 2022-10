AMD Tumbles After Catastrophic Preannouncement, Drags Down Chip Sector Chip giant Advanced Micro Devices slumped, and dragged peers such as Intel and others lower in after hours trading after the company released preliminary Q3 results which fell were a disaster, some 20% below analyst the company's own guidance from just two months ago, and sparking fresh concerns about a sputtering market for personal-computer chips which has sent Intel to the lowest level in seven years.