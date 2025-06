256,185 Pounds Of Canned Beef Stew Recalled Nationwide Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Georgia-based Hormel Foods Corporation is withdrawing roughly 256,185 pounds of canned beef stew products from across the United States as they could be “contaminated with foreign material, specifically wood,” the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a May 28 statement.