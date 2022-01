Stocks & Bonds Puke As Powell Hints At "Sooner, Faster" QT It started off well enough: milliseconds after the Fed statement and associated Fed balance sheet "principles" were released, algos quickly skimmed the key bullet points before they realized that there were no landmines in the statement: indeed, all the biggest hawkish fears had been defused with the Fed not announcing an early end to tapering, an early start to rate hikes and certainly nothing on the fears 50bps rate hike.