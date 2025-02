Buffett Did Not Sell Any Apple This Quarter, Sold More BofA & Citi, Exited Ulta And Entered Constellation Brands: Full 13F Earlier this week, and ahead of this week's 13F filing deadline around 5pm today, we said that in just a few days we would find out how much more AAPL stock Warren Buffet had sold in Q4 following 4 quarters of aggressive selling of the world's largest company.