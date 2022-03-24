Historic Treasury Front-End Selloff Approaching Peak As 2Y Notes Trade Below "Fails Charge" It has been a harrowing month for rates traders, with 2-Year TSY yields blowing out by more than 17bps on two occasions in the past three weeks, representing two of the three biggest one-day selloffs since 2009 driven by the Fed's historic hawkish pivot which now sees at least one rate hike on every FOMC meeting for the rest of 2022 and with banks such as Goldman and Morgan Stanley expecting two 50bps rate hikes in May and June.