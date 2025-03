Bitcoin CME Gap Update Bitcoin Futures CME_DL:BTC1! cryptopandaph A new GAP form below the current price which ranging 85135 - 84280 panda fam, this means possible leg down incoming in short bearish bias but short term only The recent GAP i updated here at Tier 2 Premium Fam was above price right ? That is the reason our price recently moves up and materialized to our bullish bias on BTC.