NCIS Vet Mark Harmon No Longer in Opening Credits, 11 Months After Exit

NCIS‘ “transition” year apparently is over. Coming up on one year after Mark Harmon made his last on-camera appearance as team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the new opening credits for NCIS‘ Season 20, which debuted Monday night, no longer feature the series vet.

