$NQ1! Nasdaq 100 futures. Resistance ahead E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! KoosKanmar Nasdaq tested upper levels on a few occasions, and failed The expectation is that if we move to resistance levels around 11550 and even 11750 and that resistance will hold Support around 10775 should follow after that .