April 28 Trade Journal & Stock Market Analysis E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! WallSt007 EOD accountability report: +1228 Sleep: 8 hour, Overall health: :thumbsup: Signals were pretty on point today, almost all of them worked out effectively, I mainly use the signals to guide my direction and 20pt stoploss to prevent the position from blowing up.