iStockphoto Drake posted an IG story with 14 boxes of NBA Panini Flawless on a table Each box is worth $15,000, which means there’s over $200,000 worth of NBA Flawless in the photo Drake explains he’s looking for one of the rarest cards in the set Yesterday Drake posted to his IG story a photo of a stack of 2021 NBA Panini Flawless sports card boxes.