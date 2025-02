The Friday Forecast; Best Setups Frr Feb 7 Japanese Yen Futures CME:6J1! RT_Money This market outlook will cover 15 markets: ES \ S&P 500 NQ | NASDAQ 100 YM | Dow Jones 30 GC |Gold SiI | Silver PL | Platinum HG | Copper USD Index EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD NZDUSD CAD, USDCAD CHF, USDCHF JPY, USDJPY Non Farm Payroll news tomorrow! This is likely to inject a lot of volatility into the markets.