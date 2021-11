SECOND LIVE TRADE ON GOLD DAY 08 NOV 2021 E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! HASSOUNI-trading hello as you see trading, when you had done all your trendlines and analysis, is very simple and you trade without stress so keep in mind that if you analyse perfetly you have confidence on your entries and even if the market try to get you lose you mostly win .