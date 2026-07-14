Brent Crude Update 14JUL2026: Upside Target at $148 Brent Crude Futures ICEEUR_DLY:BRN1! aibek Blue wave B might be over as irregular flat pattern was completed when the yellow wave C of lower degree accurately retested the valley of yellow wave A at $70 RSI found support at 50 "waterline" confirming the reversal so far In this case, the blue wave C might be in progress with the first bullish candle to complete the white wave (B) of higher degree It could revisit the all-time high of $148 After that, another drop in white wave (C) should follow .