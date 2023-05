Wall Street Reacts To Powell's Hawkish Pause While opinions differed on the margin, the broad consensus is that the Fed just paused its rate hike campaign - pulling a line, literally, from its 2006 FOMC statement when it also was dragged, kicking and screaming, into a Fed pause (before all hell eventually broke loose - after the 10th consecutive rate hike, lifting rates by 25bps to 5.