Formula One F1 – Belgian Grand Prix – Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium – August 29, 2021 Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates with trophy his first place on the podium REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won Formula One’s shortest race on Sunday, a wet Belgian Grand Prix with no overtaking that was called off as soon as enough safety car-led laps had been completed to award half-points.