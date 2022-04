John Durham Issues Trial Subpoenas To Members Of Clinton Campaign, DNC Authored by Katabella Roberts via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Special counsel John Durham has issued trial subpoenas for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, the Democratic National Committee (DNC), Fusion GPS, and Perkins Coie as he continues to prosecute his findings as special counsel, from which he charged cybersecurity lawyer Michael Sussmann, who in 2016 represented the Clinton campaign, with lying to the FBI.