Straw Poll Shows Young Trump Voters Want Carlson Or Vivek As VP Authored by Philip Wegmann via RealClear Wire, Young Republican voters overwhelmingly want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee in 2024, and they only disagree on whether he should choose Tucker Carlson or Vivek Ramaswamy as his running mate, according to a straw poll of participants who attended Turning Point Action’s annual AmericaFest.