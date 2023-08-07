Why Is America's 'Woke Left' Silent Over Blockbuster Child Sex-Trafficking Film? Authored by Robert Bridge, A new American film that reveals the brutal reality of child sex-trafficking has been greeted with muted enthusiasm from the political left, which begs the question: does the silence equal complicity in the unspeakable crime? Tim Ballard is an American anti-human trafficking activist, author and founder of the non-profit organization Operation Underground Railroad, an anti-sex trafficking organization.