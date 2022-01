BULLISH ON US WHEAT WHEAT FUTURES (MAR 2022) CBOT:ZWH2022 ViclreTrade Bullish clues: - Strong uptrend in the commodity markets for a few years - Double bottom last week - Kind of a morning star candlestick pattern - Above the neutrality zone on the Relative Strength Index ( RSI > 50), with a strong support - The 200 Exponential Moving Average is a good support - Strong rebond on the Kijun-sen ( Ichimoku indicator) - Switch of the Kumo ( Ichimoku Cloud ) where the price can easily cross.