kid holding eggsDumb and ill-advised TikTok trends, they’re not just for kids anymore! Now adults are getting into the action, and they’re doing it at the expense of their very own children! In the spirit of such classics like the “Pee Your Pants Challenge” where people literally peed their pants on video for no reason, and the “Skull Breaker Challenge” which caused people to suffer concussions, broken bones, and could have resulted in someone dying, comes the #EggPrank trend on TikTok.