A big down trend can accure E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! HASSOUNI-trading hello i guess that YM can have a huge bearish move in these 3 months, why and when we should keep this hypothisis? - we are now into a black hole zone, if YM cannot break it up, we can hold our vision of free fall - If the midline is broken fiercly we will have a nice confrmation - the critical confirmation will take place if YM breaks down the green upchannel through its support my targets are fonded on fibonacchi tools good luck NB: remeber dear traders that i do not have a cristall ball predicting future but we try to be more efficient and more rational in trading so your feedbacks are really important to encourage us and push as to do our best, if you like my analysis.