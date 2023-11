Days of Our Lives Round Table: Another Stolen Baby!

Melinda stole Nicole's baby! Our TV Fanatics, Jack and Christine, are joined by DoolFan4Life from MyHourglass, a Days of Our Lives fan forum, to debate if they love or hate this latest stolen baby storyline, Rafe's reactions, Maggie's naivete, and more! And are Leo and Dimitri destined for love or done for good? Read on to see what our round table team thinks.