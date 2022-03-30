UNAIDS and FCB Launch “Unbox Me” Project Highlighting the Rights of Trans Children March 31 marks the Transgender Day of Visibility, a day to spread awareness about both the struggles and the successes of the trans community“Unbox Me” is a project by FCB India & FCB Chicago that addresses the isolation and marginalization of trans children, which often begins within their own familiesInfluential personalities and community leaders are unboxing the hidden childhood treasures of transgender people on social media, to create awareness and demand acceptanceNEW DELHI, India and NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the lead-up to the International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31, UNAIDS and FCB have partnered to launch “Unbox Me,” an initiative aimed at raising awareness for the rights of transgender children by empowering them to stop hiding their identities and embrace their true selves.