Apple Soars After iPhone, China Sales Drop Less Than Feared; Unveils Record-Breaking $110 Billion Buyback With most of the megatechs having already released earnings, all eyes were on the last Mag7 to report during the heart of earnings season (there is still Nvidia, but due to a calendar quirk that's not for a month) which is also the company which until recently was the undisputed market cap world champion until it was overtaken by the mAIcrosoft juggernaut: Apple.