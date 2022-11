SBF Issues Another Rambling Apology And "Description Of What Happened", Comes Off As Disturbed Sociopath He just can't help himself: disgraced sociopath, record-breaking fraudster and prolific Democratic donor - not necessarily in that order - Sam Bankman-Fried, has issued another apology to his staff in a letter that outlined a crash in “collateral” to less than $9 billion from $60 billion.