Late day PM Session Trade for SPX500 E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (DEC 2022) CME_MINI:ESZ2022 BDripTradess Confluences: - SSL was taken - Filled in 15M FVG - BSL Taken / MSS - Retest above FVG after respecting Breaker OB - LOADS of BSL from the heavy selling today - If we are still bearish which is likely -- Looking to take profit at that previous low from 9:30am.