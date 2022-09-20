Intraday study for Indian indices for 20 september 2022 S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:NIFTY1! Harshit_Saxena Hi Good Morning As we see yesterday we see a good recovery from the lower levels and the indices respect their support levels so the resistance is at 17690-17717 once clear this this level then we see a good pside in nifty the banknifty looks good for upside BUT YESTERDAY THE ONE CHANGE IS OBSERVE THAT the nifty has tthe streangth then bank nifty so keep an eye on thatalso if we talk about stock / sector then Axis bank.