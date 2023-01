The Furious Squeeze That Sent Nasdaq To Its Best Start In Over 20 Years, And Why Bears Are Really Sweating Now Back on January 9, despite a wave of raging pushback (putting it mildly) as the consensus bearish call was dead certain that the bottom was about to fall out of the market - after all, who in their right mind would fight the Fed when the Fed has clearly telegraphed that it wants risk lower - we warned that "We Are Setting Up For A Tech-led Squeeze Higher As Shorting Gets Extreme.