Statement From The Association of Victims’ Families of Flight PS752: Canada’s Forensic Examination and Assessment of the Downing of Flight PS752 Reveals Iran’s Crimes, Obfuscations and LiesTORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of the Families of Flight PS752 Victims (the Association) welcomes the Government of Canada’s Forensic Examination and Assessment report on the downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, released today.