Getty Image Dom Chiti was suspended for his actions in the Angels-Mariners brawl The 63-yr-old was seen in a tussle with a Mariners player on the outskirts of the fight Chiti was hanging around the waist of the Mariner to keep him from entering the melee The Angels and Mariners were involved in a benches-clearing brawl on Sunday, seeing a number of players and coaches ejected in just the second inning of action.