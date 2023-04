Have Internal-Combustion-Engine Vehicle Sales Already Peaked? Electric vehicle (EV) sales have grown rapidly over the past few years, but have they managed to make a dent in the global market? To find out, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu visualized data from BloombergNEF that breaks down annual vehicle sales by three categories: Internal combustion (including traditional hybrids) Plug-in hybrids Battery electric From this, we can see that EVs are definitely building up market share.