"What A Crazy 24 Hours" By Peter Tchir of Academy Securities What a crazy 24 hours! I do want to buy risk into the close, but am still a bit cautious because 1) my childish charts point to more downside on nasdaq 2) so many people expected the FOMC meeting to mark a turning point that money got put to work yesterday and shorts came off, exposing the market 3) and yes, I understand, TQQQ is not "the" driver, I think it is symbolic of risk and buy the dip.