Warning: The following contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Daisy Jones & the Six. Proceed at your own risk! What the Pete?! Prime Video’s adaptation of Daisy Jones & the Six made its debut on Friday minus one member of the band.
Warning: The following contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Daisy Jones & the Six. Proceed at your own risk! What the Pete?! Prime Video’s adaptation of Daisy Jones & the Six made its debut on Friday minus one member of the band.
Свежие комментарии