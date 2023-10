Absymal Auction & Inflation Angst Slam Stocks & Bonds Lower; Dollar Soars Despite upside surprises in PPI and CPI these past two sessions, equities initially refused to meaningfully sell-off with S&P extending gains off the payrolls lows, heading towards its 4450 Call Wall (as SpotGamma notes, the reason for stalling to the upside is that gamma builds sharply up into the 4,450 area and 4,500 is where they see max upside ahead of the 10/20 OpEx).